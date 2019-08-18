In 2005, Andrew Grabner was so keen on his new girlfriend Teresa Gunn, he had bought her a ring. About a month after seeing each other Teresa's jealous ex-partner and father to her two boys stormed into her Tauranga home and went on a stabbing spree. Andrew and Teresa were both killed and in 2007 Jason Reihana was convicted of their murders. The crime was considered one of New Zealand's most gruesome. Reihana has now been released from prison - seven years early on compassionate grounds as he has leukaemia. Reporter Kiri Gillespie talks to those family members and friends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What happened the night Teresa Gunn and Andrew Grabner were killed: