The death toll of the Havelock North gastroenteritis outbreak that shocked the region and the nation may rise.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board is set to examine a number of deaths in the town at the time of the outbreak three years ago, to determine if they are related.

A Havelock North funeral director says his analysis of death certificates from the time suggests the toll may rise to seven people, three more than the widely-reported four.

More than 5000 people fell ill, 45 were hospitalised and three years on, an unknown number of people continue to suffer health

