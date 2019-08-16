On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When no-one answered the door, Mooney reached over the fence and ran her microchip scanner over the three dogs.
To her surprise, the scan revealed the brown dog was Rebel. He'd had a clip as well. The stunned Flemings took him home.
An animal seizure notice was left at Hertzke's home. She was charged with stealing, clipping and dying Rebel.
But after hearing her explanation, Judge Bridget Macintosh dismissed the allegation in the Hastings District Court on Thursday.
Judge Macintosh saying while there were "issues of credibility" in the case the prosecution had not proven beyond reasonable doubt that Hertzke intended to permanently deprive the owners of their dog.
Hertzke had told the court that she contacted the council several times wanting to complain about the wording of the seizure notice, to no avail.
She said had found a small dog on Racecourse Rd on December 28, while walking her own dogs.
Hertzke had not recognised him as Rebel. He was "shivering and wet, undernourished and covered in a sticky dark brown tar substance. He smelled of turpentine."
"At some stage I realised he was the missing dog. I put him in the bath but the stuff on him was not water soluble so I cut it off using clippers. The dog was stained brown."
Hertzke knew the Flemings were on holiday, and left messages on their neighbours' answer phone saying she had found Rebel.
She drove past their address "up to three times a day" in case they had returned home.
Hertzke told the judge didn't see any fliers or social media posts about Rebel, and was shocked when she was accused of stealing him.
Dismissing the case, Judge Macintosh said there was no dispute that Hertzke was in possession of the dog, but there had been no veterinary examination or forensic analysis or search for hair dye.
"There was no expert evidence. Ms Hertzke was aware the dog was not hers - that is not disputed. She could have taken more steps to get the phone number of the owners but she made no attempt to conceal it."
After the judge alone trial, Myriam Hertzke she was relieved it was all over.
"I will think twice about being a good Samaritan now. I have always looked after dogs. I love dogs. In many ways they are better than humans."