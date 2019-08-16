Out of the gate and off for a walk, went Rebel the white Maltese terrier.
He turned up a few weeks later, with brown fur and a hair cut.
Rachel Wise reports

Rebel the Maltese suits his name.

Last December 20, he wandered (again) from his Waipukurau home.

Rebel had done it about four times before, always to the same address where he would end up in a scrap with another dog.

But he always ended up back home with owners Bernie and Stephen Fleming.

A few days before Christmas, Rebel trotted off for a walk with a decent coat of white

