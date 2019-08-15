The centre-piece of the Pacific Islands Forum, the much-anticipated leaders' meeting, was overshadowed by Aussie outrage at comments made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday.

But Ardern believes her comments about the Australian Government's commitment to climate change have been misrepresented by Australian media and commentators.

Speaking to a media pack made up of both Aussie and Kiwi journalists on Wednesday, Ardern was asked about certain Pacific Island leaders challenging Australia to move away from using coal as an energy source.

Ardern was careful to sit on the fence, and said that issues around Australia's domestic policy "are issues for

