A bid to rename the Basin Reserve has fallen at the first hurdle but Olympic female athletes aren't giving up.

Last month they launched a campaign to call the iconic cricket ground the Support Women's Sport Basin Reserve.

They needed a minimum of $50,000 to get naming rights for one year.

But only $10,874 dollars were pledged when the PledgeMe page closed last night.

The group will now search for a corporate sponsor to get the name across the line.

Basin Reserve trustee Fleur Fitzsimons said it was disappointing they couldn't reach the financial target.

"But I would make the point that the campaign to rename the Basin has sparked a really important discussion about how as a country we can better support women's sport."



It was clear New Zealand still had a long way to go before it properly rewarded and valued women's sport, she said.

The idea to rename the Basin Reserve was creative, she said.

"It would be great if there was a progressive corporate out there who wanted to give the naming campaign some last-minute support."

But Fitzsimons said there were other ways to change people's attitudes and other initiatives underway.

The Basin Reserve Trust has struggled to find a naming sponsor for some time.

When the rename campaign was launched mayor Justin Lester said it was brilliant and something everyone should support.

"I look forward to the day when our daughters can achieve the same level of personal and financial success in their chosen sports as our sons," he said. "I look forward to them achieving equal pay and recognition, and the support they deserve.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson said visibility was one of three themes in the Women and Girls in Sport Strategy.

"There is not many places more visible than the Basin Reserve.

"More opportunities for women and girls to participate, compete and succeed in sport is good for our future as a fair and healthy country."