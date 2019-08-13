A wanted man who went on the run while on parole has handed himself in to authorities.

Police had a warrant out for Aaron Howie's arrest after the 47-year-old breached his parole over the weekend.

In 1998, he was convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Hemi Hutley - a young Māori man whose body was found in the Buller River in November, 1997.

In September 2012, Howie was released on parole.

Police warned members of the public not to approach Howie as he was considered dangerous.

Howie is a former member of the Christchurch neo-Nazi gang known as the Fourth Reich.

The Fourth Reich was a white supremacist gang formed in 1994 in a Christchurch prison and active on the West Coast and in Nelson.

The group was involved in a series of high-profile crimes and its co-founder was sentenced to life in prison in 2011.