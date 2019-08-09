The defamation nemesis of former blogger Cameron Slater has trumped his courtroom victory by purchasing the Whaleoil website, its content and its branding.

It means Auckland businessman Matt Blomfield can now be "Whaleoil", leaving Slater bereft of the name, logo and website once used to build influence and target opponents.

Blomfield said his intent was to remove all the content, gifting anonymity to victims of Slater's campaigns who may have worried the archive of jibes and slurs built over 15 years of blogging would stay forever online.

"It's just an absolute full stop on everything that has gone on with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.