A child psychologist is recommending parents take caution when involving their kids in ongoing teacher pay protests.

The advice comes after the principals' and teachers' union, NZ Educational Institute (NZEI), called for a day of action today.

An NZEI newsletter, obtained by the Herald, called for the event to be advertised in school newsletters "so parents and children can join in with wearing green and demonstrating their support if they want to".

However, Psychologist Sara Chatwin said a child's age, understanding, parental consent, and the appropriateness of the issue should be taken into account before young children get involved in political movements.

"There are a few little things around that that people need to take some care to think about; such as the child's level of understanding," she said.

"I think there are some kids, particularly teenagers, who have a social conscience, feel comfortable and want to do it, and that's absolutely all good.

"But if kids don't understand then I don't think it's incredibly fair on the child."

Chatwin said parents should be "absolutely cognisant" that they aren't pushing their child to be involved in something they don't want to be.

Celebrating principals. Communities supporting principals. Posted by NZEI Te Riu Roa on Thursday, 8 August 2019

"I know a lot of children and not many of them would actively say they want to be involved in a protest," she said.

"If they have an interest then you need to talk about that and tease out if it is appropriate for them to be involved."

Participation was very dependent on the individual child, Chatwin said.

"Not every child, at every age group, at every school will want to do it."

The NZEI actions planned for today's event called for parents and children to wear green, display messages of support in public areas of schools, have shared green-themed morning teas and to talk about the issues.

However, some boards refused to partake because of concerns about using school facilities to promote the day of action.

Whangārei Intermediate School board chair Derek Slatter said he was concerned about promoting the day of action through school newsletters.

"There is a line of what is appropriate and that would be starting to approach the line. It really comes down to what the actual words are," he said.

However, School Trustees Association Auckland regional chair James Lochead-MacMillan said he had no objection to the proposed actions.

"While it's not having any impact on children, I'm not sure boards have a particular problem with it," he said.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid declined to comment on whether principals should promote their day of action in school newsletters, saying: "We trust principals to be the professional leaders of their schools."

A NZEI spokeswoman said she didn't know how many schools were taking part in the day.

"It's all happening at a local community level, but many have sent us photos of green-themed morning teas and/or shared them on social media," she said.