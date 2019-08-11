COMMENT:

Of the six different species of juvenile native fish caught as whitebait, my favourite is kōaro. Not because I want to eat these little fish, but because they are such incredible climbers.

They can crawl up near-vertical rock waterfalls by using their fins like suction cups and swishing their tails to propel them against the rushing water. This amazing native species lives anywhere from the sea, up into the mountains. You could expect to see one in Lake Taupō or even high up on Mount Taranaki, living to the grand old age of 15 years.

Sadly, the kōaro are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.