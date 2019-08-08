Christchurch police are hunting for people in a "suspicious vehicle" who have fled after being chased by police for 2km through the city's southeastern suburbs.

A police spokeswoman said officers "located a suspicious vehicle on St Johns St" in Bromley about 7.30pm tonight.

"The vehicle fled from police and came to a stop in Woolston where the occupants got out of the vehicle," she said.

"Police are making inquiries in the Sheldon St area to locate all those involved."

It is not clear whether the pursuit was connected to the police hunt for Liam Strickland in connection with a fatal hit-and-run yesterday in which 48-year-old pedestrian Dean Amies died.

That incident also followed a high-speed police chase through Christchurch's eastern suburbs.