Internet cafes in central Auckland were used by an alleged drug-dealing syndicate that was busted by police this week, police say.



Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand of Auckland City CIB said one of the search warrants executed as part of "Operation Greenling" on Wednesday night was at "a commercial address in central Auckland".

"The operation has been a lengthy investigation into the sale and supply of class A, B and C drugs from internet cafes in the central city," he said.

Three men were arrested on numerous charges.

The local operation was separate from the national "Operation Maddale" raid on members of an alleged methamphetamine dealing group in which 10 people were arrested, also on Wednesday.

Brand said the three men arrested were:

• A 28-year-old man facing charges including supply of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of selling a Class C controlled drug.

• A 24-year-old man facing six counts of selling a Class C controlled drug, four counts of offering to supply, possession for supply of a Class C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

• An 18-year-old man faces charges relating to selling a Class C controlled drug, possession for supply of a Class B and C drug and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Police have seized cannabis and MDMA as well as thousands of dollars in cash in the raids.

Brand said there were still a number of inquiries under way and further arrests were likely as part of the operation.

"We are reminding any business owner who may be turning a blind eye to drug dealing or facilitating this illegal behaviour at their premises that they could be liable," he warned.

"Our message is simple: If you enable this kind of behaviour – expect to come to the attention of police."