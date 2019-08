A man involved in a crash on his way to Hawke's Bay Airport got a helping hand from police to make his flight.

A police spokeswoman said on Thursday at 6.40am police were called to a two-car crash between a ute and a station wagon, on Meeanee Rd, Napier.

There were no injuries but one of the cars had to be towed.

The driver of the towed car, en route to the airport, was given a ride by police to get there.

It is not known whether the man made it to his flight on time.