Police are making inquiries following a pursuit in New Brighton, Christchurch.

The incident took place around 1.55pm and about the same time a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on Hawke St.

Police did not say whether the fleeing driver struck the pedestrian. The condition of the pedestrian is also unknown.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances around the fleeing driver incident and the crash," a spokesperson said.

"Further information will be released when it becomes available."

More to come.