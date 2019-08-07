A New Zealander convicted of producing and sharing child pornography has been deported from Australia.



Among his "simply appalling" offending was a self-written narrative about his sexual experiences with children aged between 10 and 13 and an instructional documentary about paedophilia.

Gregory Boyce, 59, moved to Australia in 1979.

In 2016 and 2017 he was convicted of offending related to the production, dissemination, possession and electronic carriage of child pornography material.

In August last year, while Boyce was in prison, a delegate of the Minister for Home Affairs decided to mandatorily cancel his visa on the basis that he did not pass the character test.

A month later Boyce requested a revocation of the decision but was rejected.

He then lodged an application for a review with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of

Australia.

The tribunal released its decision, affirming the original decision to revoke Boyce's visa.

The decision reveals details of Boyce's sexually deviant offending.

On Septemer 22, 2016, Boyce was sentenced in the Newcastle District Court on five charges.

He was jailed for eight years and three months.

On March 10, 2017, he was handed down a further sentence for similar offending in the Downing Centre District Court.

Senior tribunal member Theodore Tavoularis said Boyce's offending was "very serious".

"The nature of the offending is simply appalling and beyond rational explanation," he said.

"[Boyce's] involvement with the type of offending for which he was convicted was significantly extensive.

"The child exploitation material found in his possession involved some 21,322 depicted child victims, they being predominantly female with their ages ranging from infancy to 15

years of age.

"The offending involved an undeniable predisposition to the defilement of both the dignity and personal rights - as innocent children - of the victims."

Tavoularis said sentencing notes from Newcastle stated there was both "an extraordinary amount of material" located on a storage device owned by Boyce with an "astonishing level of explicitness".

"Some 19,643 files were located on his device [and] featured penetrative sex with children, ranging from children in their infancy to children of 12 years of age.

"The depictions also involved the humiliation and torture of children in various forms, including but not limited to the depiction of children involved in urolagnic activity between themselves or with adults, as well as the participation of children is bestialic activity.

"This portion of the material included documentary material about child sex abuse and, perhaps most notably, 'A Guide to Paedophilia and How to Practice Child Love'."

In addition, there were also more than 1000 "outgoing transmissions" sent by Boyce about child pornography "wherein he created his own narrative about sexual experiences with children ranging from 10-13 years of age".

The transmissions "offered instructive advice to readers about how to have sex with children".

Also found were 68 messages from Boyce to young people under 16.

In some messages he spoke in graphic details about his genitals and he offered on at least one occasion to send an explicit photograph to one child.

In his application Boyce claimed a "head injury" he sustained as a 13-year-old "somehow adversely affected [his] cognitive ability which, in turn, now serves to mitigate or otherwise explain his very serious offending".

A psychologist said Boyce did have a neurological disorder.

"However, Boyce's interest in child abuse material appears to have stemmed from events in his life when a young person, and while the impact of his neurological condition might have added to some disinhibition it is unlikely to be causative of the behaviour he is currently facing court for."

Tavoularis said "even a cursory view of Boyce's criminal history confirmed he was a serious offender".

"Were he to re-offend, vulnerable members of the Australian community – children, in the main - would be realistically harmed as a result of [his] unresolved disposition towards very serious crimes of sexually offending in relation to children.

"In today's world, the potential for harm and the offending itself has grown exponentially because it can occur in a virtual and online paradigm.

"Only one thing remains constant: the children are the victims and bear both the physical

and emotional brunt of this appalling and very serious."

Boyce addressed the tribunal himself in a bid to convince them to let him stay in Australia.

"While I acknowledge the commission of the offences and express my sincere remorse for having engaged in the relevant conduct, I submit that the offences are of a generally minor nature," he said.

"No person was physically harmed by the conduct that gave rise to the six charges to which I pleaded guilty against my earnest belief that I was not guilty of several of the charges.

"I only pleaded guilty to the offences because I was suffering from psychological illnesses arising from three serious accidents in which I sustained head injuries and thereby had a diminished responsibility.

"Some of these charges arose from material I had never solicited but was placed into the hard drive and disseminated from there by someone who appears to have used my computer as one associated with a virtual private network.

"However, I pleaded guilty to all of the six offences on the advice of my solicitor who expressed the view that hardly any accused person ever successfully defends these types of charges, even if they are innocent.

"I am now being treated with medications that have caused me to lose all interest in sexual matters and accordingly, will not have a computer in order to prevent altogether the possibility of receiving or transmitted pornographic material.

"I submit that accordingly, I present no risk of reoffending ..."

Tavoularis considered the application but said there was "a strong and convincing likelihood that he will engage in further very serious conduct if returned to the Australian community".

"Were he to re-offend, the potential harm that would be occasioned to others - and in particular children, who are perhaps the most vulnerable people in our community - would be both physically and psychologically substantial, very serious and quite conceivably catastrophic," he said.

"In consideration of all of the evidence, and each of the relevant factors ... weighs very heavily and determinatively in favour of non-revocation.

"While Boyce has lived in Australia for approximately 40 years, there is scant evidence of any significantly strong ties to this country.

"As confirmed by his representative, [Boyce] has always been "... a single person and a single man, and apart from some friends has no family or children in Australia."

Boyce confirmed he had three siblings in New Zealand and he had good contact with them.

Tavoularis concluded that the revocation of the visa was the right decision.

It is not known when the man will return to New Zealand or where he will be based.

Australian authorities refused to comment for privacy reasons.

