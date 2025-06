A body has been found in a carpark in Riccarton, Christchurch.

Police have cordoned off a carpark after a body was found in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton this afternoon.

Police said officers were notified about 4.40pm a person had been found dead in a carpark on Leslie Hills Drive.

“Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the death.”

Photos show a section of the carpark taped off with scene guards in place.