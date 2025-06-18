Conservation Minister Tama Potaka and DoC are subject to court action after an iwi alleges the Crown breached Treaty of Waitangi obligations with its Ruapehu ski field deals. Photo / Mark Mitchell
By RNZ
A central North Island iwi has filed court action against Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka and the Department of Conservation (DoC) over concessions made to the commercial operators of Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields on Ruapehu.
The iwi, Te Patutokotoko, alleges the Crown failed its legal obligations underthe Treaty of Waitangi by failing to engage with them and actively protect their interests in their ancestral maunga by continuing to deal with private owners over them.
Lead claimant Te Kurataiaha Te Wanikau Tūroa told RNZ the iwi has been looking for a solution to the issue for years, but was “shrugged off no matter what plan we put forward”.
Tūroa said the iwi had spoken directly to the minister about their concerns.