DoC granted the concession to Whakapapa Holdings Ltd. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Whakapapa Holdings Limited will be the new operator of the Whakapapa ski field after the Department of Conservation today granted a 10-year concession.

It is the latest development for the plagued ski field that faced concerns it wasn’t commercially viable and the downfall of ski company Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

Department of Conservation director-general Penny Nelson today confirmed through a statement the decade-long concession would allow Whakapapa Holdings Ltd (WHL) to run the ski field and use the Whakapapa village’s six buildings for accommodation.

“DoC will be closely monitoring the ski field activity to ensure everything is running smoothly.

“Giving the rights to use such valuable public conservation land is something I considered carefully, taking into account the feedback through the concession process, including from iwi engagement, public notification and hearings.”