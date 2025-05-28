“The mountain looks spectacular, and although we’re waiting on more snow, our team has worked incredibly hard over the off-season to prepare for a fantastic winter ahead.”

During the off-season, mountain staff carried out essential maintenance and upgrades, including to on-mountain operations.

Tūroa invested in a 600-horsepower snow groomer to boost slope preparation capabilities at the ski area.

Freddies Tasting Room also received attention and now has a new menu inspired by local ingredients and regional flavours. At weekends, there will be live music.

In line with ski and snowboard and other on-mountain operations, retail hub Tūroa HQ in Ohakune will open, offering season passes, mountain information and winter gear.

Updates on snow conditions, lift operations and mountain access are available through Tūroa’s official website and social media channels at turoa.com.

Tūroa Ski Area is located on the southwestern slopes of Mount Ruapehu, a three-hour drive from Hamilton, and offers a skiing and snowboarding experience for all levels with gear rentals and lessons on site.

Renowned for its varied terrain, Tūroa features striking volcanic landscapes, including New Zealand’s longest vertical descent at 722 metres.

The opening of the 2025 winter season brings a period of uncertainty to an end.

In 2023, original operators of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, 70-year-old Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, went into liquidation, putting the future of North Island skiing in doubt.

Last year, Pure Tūroa was granted a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa ski field.