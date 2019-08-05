Dunedin police are not endorsing the famous French advice "Let them eat cake'', after a car crash early today.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said a 30-year-old motorist had been eating hot cakes, believed to be takeaway fast food, while driving in North Rd about 5am today.

He apparently became distracted and his car hit a parked car in North East Valley, causing moderate damage to the vehicles.

The driver was apparently unhurt, and police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

Irrespective of the speed a vehicle was travelling, any driver distraction was clearly dangerous because of the distance vehicles travelled even if drivers lost concentration for only a moment.

Motorists needed full concentration at all times, including during recent challenging winter weather conditions, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"Let them eat cake'' is often attributed to French Queen Marie Antoinette, at the time of the French Revolution, but there are many doubts that she actually said it.