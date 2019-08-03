A person has died after being struck by a car at Opotiki in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Omarumutu Rd at 2.25am after the fatal collision.

They confirmed that one person had died.

"The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and road closures remain in place," said a spokeswoman.

Meanwhile three people are injured after a car plunged down a bank in the Wellington suburb of Newlands.

Police said one person suffered critical injuries and two others had serious injuries. The car crashed down a bank in Ladbrooke Drive at 3am this morning, police said.