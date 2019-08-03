The first Armed Offenders Squad member to fire a shot in the line of duty has died. Graham Perry was awarded a bravery medal but his actions could as easily have got him sacked, writes Phil Taylor.

It was an era of crims who blew up safes and ran sly-grog shops and cops who took no nonsense.

Prominent among those cops was Graham Perry, an ex-navy light heavyweight boxing champion, who rose to the rank of deputy assistant commissioner.

As a young constable, Perry wasn't averse to a fist fight.

"One time in his early days on the beat, he