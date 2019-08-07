A fresh and extraordinary privacy breach at Archives NZ has been uncovered - 33,000 coronial files on public display revealing child abuse, mental health details and suicide notes.

The files related to deaths which occurred between 1979 and 2000 and saw psychiatric reports, details of child sex abuse, suicide details - including a suicide note - and other highly personal information available to and accessed by the public.

The coronial files were available to the public between 2004 and 2012 until a Ministry of Justice staff member raised concerns after an upset family member made contact over details of her

