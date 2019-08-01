Firefighters have managed to contain a blaze at one of Auckland's most historic Victorian buildings.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the old Customhouse building, on Customs St West, about 4.15am today.

Crews got inside and put the blaze out quickly, authorities said.

Eight crews were called to the scene, with two being stood down a short time later.

Advertisement

The building is one of the city's finest late Victorian buildings that remains today. It underwent major refurbishment 10 years ago.

Designed by one of early Auckland's most successful architectural practices, Edward Mahoney and Sons, the old Customhouse was built as a government office building.

It opened in 1889 on a site that had been reserved for that purpose since Auckland was established in 1840.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Southland battled a blaze at a house in the early hours.

Up to eight crews were called to a property on Browns Otapari Road, near Winton, about 1.40am.

They arrived to find the house well involved in flames, a NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said.