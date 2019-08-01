The Government has been accused of ignoring funding problems facing our state-owned research institutes – three of which are "on watch" over various performance issues.

National's Dr Parmjeet Parmar described the latest report card for the seven Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) as "depressing" - and aired fears of scientists leaving for greener pastures overseas.

The CRIs – ESR, Niwa, Scion, AgResearch, GNS Science, Plant & Food Research and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research – employ 3400 staff and around two thirds of publicly funded scientists outside of health and IT.

They carry out three quarters of research contracted out by business

