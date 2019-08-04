Non-emergency visa applications are being pushed down the processing queue in Mumbai as Immigration NZ struggles to cope with high demand in its Mumbai office.

Thousands of visa applications remain unallocated, leaving would-be visitors, international students and partners of migrant workers in India waiting for months with still no clue about whether they can come to New Zealand.

In an email to one visitor visa applicant, an INZ officer wrote: "We are only able to prioritise applications in cases of extreme emergency ... we do not consider your circumstances an extreme emergency and are unable to