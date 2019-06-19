A New Zealand resident who returned to India to get married got stranded for four months after Immigration New Zealand failed to email him an eVisa transfer.

Auckland IT professional Hardik Pandya's Indian passport was about to expire, and the 30-year-old applied online to have his residence visa transferred to a new passport which he obtained in India.

But he never heard back from INZ and could not contact anyone from the agency after multiple attempts.

INZ assistant general manager Karen Bishop confirmed that the agency failed to send a confirmation letter to Pandya to inform him that the residence

