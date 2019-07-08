Immigration New Zealand is bringing the processing of all new partnership visa applications from India back to NZ amid huge delays at its Mumbai office.

A backlog of cases and staff shortages are being blamed for delays to visa processing, and thousands of people are believed to have been affected in India.

More than 1600 people have signed an online petition asking Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to "sort out the partnership visa-processing delay at INZ".

Immigration NZ assistant general manager Jeannie Melville acknowledged the delays and said the agency was taking urgent steps to rectify the situation.

