A man who twice tried to strangle his partner faced domestic violence charges when he appeared in Dannevirke District Court for sentencing on Friday.

Kevin Stewart Campbell, 57, faced two charges of male assaults female and one of assault with intent to injure.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Counsel Leo Lafferty told the court Campbell and his partner were living in Wyndham, but there were troubles in the relationship.

Advertisement

Lafferty submitted that the court should consider a sentence of intensive supervision so that Campbell could remain in the community and make sure that any problems he had were eliminated.

Campbell had not been drinking, he had been continually involved in courses and he did not pose a risk to the community, Lafferty said.

Judge Lance Rowe, in outlining the events that had taken place, said Campbell and his partner had been in a relationship for several years.

He said in one incident Campbell and the victim had been drinking and got into an argument.

"You put your hands around her throat and dug your thumbs in. You said you would kill her.

"She told you you needed to let her go or you would go to jail."

In a second incident Campbell was angry and aggressive and again grabbed his partner around the throat and hit her.

In the third incident Campbell became angry at plans his partner had made and pushed her so she fell over.

After pulling her back to her feet Campbell hit her again and pushed her backwards so she fell.

Judge Rowe noted Campbell had six previous convictions for serious assaults on previous partners.

He also had previous convictions for breaching protection orders.

"You also have four convictions for drink driving."

Judge Rowe said there was a simple answer going forward for Campbell to stop offending.

"You risk killing someone, either through assault or drink-driving.

"There can not be a moment that you can consume alcohol. Frankly alcoholism is an illness and you need to be in charge of it."

Judge Rowe said the starting point for sentencing was 18 months' prison.

"Any time you grab a woman around the throat you are threatening to kill her and are demonstrating the ability to do so."

However, since moving to Dannevirke away from Wyndham, and his partner, Judge Rowe said there was solid evidence that Campbell had taken very pro-active steps to deal with his use of alcohol. He was in a new relationship and had married.

"Your current wife is at risk from you. The way I see it, if you drink alcohol you would be placing her in danger.

"The most important thing moving forward is the protection of your wife, and other women, and people on our roads."

Judge Rowe said it was without question if Campbell offended again he would face prison, for either drink-driving or assault.

He sentenced Campbell to 18 months' intensive supervision and to undertake any courses or programmes the Probation Service ordered.

"You need to demonstrate every week that you are committed to not drinking.

"At the end of 18 months you will still face a battle with alcohol, but every day you don't drink is a triumph."

Judge Rowe said not surprisingly the victim impact statement made harrowing reading and this case would not be concluded without an emotional harm payment to the victim.

"Strangulation is a common form of assault. There is a higher risk of a future fatal attack. You demonstrate that at any time you could kill your partner.

"You need to keep women safe," Judge Rowe told Campbell.

Judge Rowe imposed an emotional harm payment of $5000.