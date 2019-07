One person has been seriously injured and State Highway 1 is closed following a crash south of Karapiro.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of SH1 and 29 about 10.35am.

One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently obstructed, and will be closed for some time while a vehicle is removed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.