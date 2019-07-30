Cancer prevention

The National Party is to be applauded for signalling a huge increase in funding cancer drugs should they seize power at the next election. I can't help thinking it's a bit like having an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff though.

Watching the recent four-part series "How not to get cancer" made me wonder if a lot of cancers are preventable with significant lifestyle changes. The presenter, surgeon Richard Babor, was excellent and I thought it was the best programme I have seen for years. I think it should be screened in all schools.

If the Labour Government wanted to do something even better than National in regard to cancer then they should focus on prevention rather than cure. People having healthy diets would be a good place to start. So, a tax on Sugary drinks and the removal of GST from fresh fruit and vegetables would be good first steps. Follow this up with a water-only policy in all schools. Then maybe a focus on green prescriptions where doctors send people off to the gym to lose weight. All of these collectively will make a difference.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.



Cancer drug

In the run up to the 2007 election, John Key and National made much about the Herceptin drug that was going to be the salvation of women suffering breast cancer. Thus, they were able to portray the Clark government as heartless - never mind that breast cancer and Herceptin were hardly mentioned again after the election. In fact, some five years later, a National Minister of Health did not create an agency to deal with cancer drugs, when they were asked to consider the idea, which now makes Simon Bridges' announcement regarding a cancer drug agency sound like political grandstanding. One would also have to ask whose political future is he trying to save, his party's or his own?

John Capener, Kawerau.



Port car park

I would suggest that the Ihumātao protesters should redirect their attention to the prospect of a five-storey parking building blocking the view down the harbour being planned by the Ports of Auckland. Designed to store cars being imported at the wharf, it will remain when that activity is transferred to an alternative port to be used as all-day parking by commuters for generations to come. It should be obvious - even to Auckland Council - that the most effective way to reduce road congestion is to restrict parking in the CBD.

J Binsley, Parnell



Council housing

The recent Herald coverage on the person who died in a Haumaru Housing unit (NZ Herald, July 27) is concerning.

The comments by city councillors were alarming, sensationalist and, quite frankly, unhelpful.

Housing those who are sick and vulnerable is a real challenge. The unavoidable fact is that we will all die. It is impossible with units like those managed by Haumaru to be able to be with people 24/7. That this person died alone was sad, but appears to have been handled professionally and sensitively. This was not the time to capitalise on this event by elected reps. They should have known better. They behaved irresponsibly and should be ashamed of themselves.

Aucklanders should be proud of the fact that committed people are running Haumaru Housing.

Garry Moore, Christchurch.



Bridges' record

Audrey Young wrote a very positive article on Simon Bridges. Mathew Hooton wrote the opposite. The problem for the National Party is we remember the choices Bridges made while part of the Key government. His focus, as indeed the National Party focus, is on supporting big businesses.

The other problem is that Bridges is a climate change denier, and has never shown an interest in any environmental issue. For those of us who love this country and care about the long-term degradation of the environment, Bridges has no answers.

The current Government has a very balanced feel about it. We are aware the Greens are working hard to address environmental issues. New Zealand First is looking at creating long-term business/employment opportunities and Labour is concerned with health, housing and employment issues.

The issues facing the current Government are complex and require a careful balancing act. The Government is required to aid growth in the economy while addressing long-term problems.

One of Eugenie Sage's first acts was to ban supermarket plastic bags - a simple action that we have easily adjusted to. There are many issues that will not be so easily solved, but at least we know the current Government is actively seeking solutions and that is why a large number of New Zealanders have confidence in it.

J Hansen, Hastings.



League refs

Here we go again. The jobbing of the Warriors continues. Last week the NRL's mandarins apologised for two missed forward passes resulting in Cronulla Sharks tries. This week it is a smorgasbord of choice; the strip, the penalty count, the non-forward pass. Not so long ago it was a Ken Maumalo try disallowed. We await the NRL's response.

In the meantime, we might wonder if something darker lurks in the perception of New Zealanders across the Tasman. The Anzac concept long ago had "not for resuscitation" posted above its bed. Australia stripped many of the rights once enjoyed by New Zealanders. There is a raging enthusiasm for deportation, including those who went to Australia as infants, who were shaped and formed by that country, now declared aliens and thrown out.

In the famously hard-nosed and tribal rugby league fraternity, does this position the Warriors as outsiders, eyed askance, and expected to pay the price?

Of course all this might be misguided speculation. Could it be their referees - and they have two against union's one - simply aren't up to the work?

Denis Edwards, Papamoa.



St James shame

The St James Theatre has been mothballed since 2007. It is a depressing disgrace that this magnificent theatre has been allowed to languish.

With enough support from the city council and its ATEED, or some wealthy benefactor, the CBD could be revitalised as a centre for world-class entertainment when and if it opens again.

Is there a mayoral candidate keen to support the St James or is Auckland the city of cultural vandalism?

Geoff Barlow, Remuera.



Powers that be

I hope John Roughan took the trouble to find out exactly what an Auckland mayor can and cannot do to drive substantial changes in Auckland (NZ Herald, July 29). There are several pieces of legislation controlling the role and activites of the members of Auckland Council and its CCO offshoots.

The current legislation allows relatively small changes outside of the 10- and 30-year plans on which councillors are required to spend an inordinate amount of time before they start addressing issues of the day.

I recommend that John Tamihere and any others planning to stand for council positions avail themselves of what they actually could do before they start making promises that are outside a councillor's or mayor's remit.

Bob Lawton, Panmure.



Sir Keith Park

Three cheers for the latest correspondence (NZ Herald, July 29) seeking effective recognition for Air Marshal Sir Keith Park - the key influencer as leader of 11 RAF Group in the Battle of Britain.

We are slow as a nation to recognise much genuine service. Identifiable individuals for our young to help identify real worth in multiple fields will help - 28 Maori Battalion Te Moana is another example.

Park stands in stark contrast to the ever-multiplying number of modern day spinners pushing self publicity and a "me first - me greatest" attitude in many fields.

Quiet significant Kiwi achievers warrant increased recognition among our young.

I am sorry to admit that in 1974, on ANZAC Day as a recently returned Vietnam veteran, I did not even recognise the tall, slightly stooped Air Marshal in uniform attending what proved to be his last ANZAC Day at the Auckland War Memorial. Even then, his lasting contribution was poorly recognised.

Let's act now.

Rob Munro, Wadestown.



Home run

After a gruelling flight from the UK to Auckland last week (that 17-hour flight is better for the planet - less ups and downs), I determined to use public transport to get home to St Heliers. I imagined a bus into Britomart then a bus out again. On exiting the airport, I found a bright orange stop that told me to catch the orange bus and get a train from Papatoetoe. The bus duly turned up and deposited me at the station. A train duly turned up and, idly looking at the route in my sleep deprived daze, I realised that Glen Innes was a stop on the way. So I got off there, got on a Tamaki Link bus and was home after a short walk. Total trip time was less than one hour. Brilliant, AT. Oh, and what was the charge on my Hop card? A princely $3.45. So nice to find Auckland doing something so right.

Nanda MacLaren, St Heliers.



Short & Sweet

On plastic

What will the plastic bag zealots do now the flimsy, multiple use, plastic bag has been replaced by the more substantial and expensive non-reusable bag? You only need so many for the groceries.

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

On greed

What a contrast (NZ Herald, July 29). Page 1: Filthy rich people wriggling out of paying their fair share. Page 7: A generous couple giving away what they're entitled to because they don't need it. Greed versus decency.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

On racing

Would you please advise the writer of the racing article "Wondermare has to dig deep for win" (NZ Herald, July 29) that comprehensively I believe it to be one of the finest examples of writing, in any sport, I have read.

John Rush, Mamaku.

On Trump

Thank you Alasdair Thompson (NZ Herald, July 29) for highlighting how well America, and their people, are thriving now, all under the positive and "roll your sleeves up" Republican Party.

Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Park

Frank Sanft is not quite correct (NZ Herald, July 29) in claiming Sir Keith Park as one of our greatest New Zealanders. Park is, by a country mile, the greatest NZer. Ever.

David Morris, Hillsborough.

On Bridges

Simon Bridges recently said BoJo was a buffoon. Hasn't anyone ever told him that you see your own worst faults in other people?

Ben Walker, Hamilton.

On cars

So those poor luvvies who met in the early hours in Upper Hutt were car fans who met to check out each other's cars and share tips on paint jobs? Pull the other one, mate, it's got bells on.

Tony Potter, Remuera.