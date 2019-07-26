GPS data has revealed that an elderly man found dead in his pensioner flat was not checked on for days - contradicting claims by a worker who said she visited him and he "appeared well".

The investigation into the death of Bryan McGinty, 73, showed neighbours had voiced serious concerns about his health for five months leading up to his death.

McGinty was found dead on June 24 in his Leabank Court flat in Manurewa, run by Haumaru Housing, a company owned 51 per cent by Selwyn Foundation and 49 per cent by Auckland Council.

A community manager from Haumaru Housing assigned to visit elderly tenants at the flats said she visited McGinty on Friday June 21 and he "appeared well".

But GPS data analysed during the investigation into the months leading up to his death showed the last visit to Leabank Court was on June 19.

Bryan McGinty's unit at the Haumaru Housing run village in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The last visit to McGinty was on the 18th when concerns about his health prompted Haumaru staff to get him to sign forms to allow them to speak to his GP about a needs assessment and to provide additional support.

McGinty was found dead in his flat on the early evening of June 24.

Earlier on the 24th a concerned neighbour, who hadn't seen McGinty for days, asked the community manager to check on him.

The community manager said she had visited McGinty the previous week and there was a care assessment in place. She did not go and check on him.

He was only discovered after the neighbour insisted on speaking to the Haumaru Housing CEO Gaby Clezy later that day. She called an ambulance to do a welfare check.

Manurewa councillors Daniel Newman and Angela Dalton want an immediate overhaul of Haumaru Housing and are calling for the resignation of Clezy following today's findings. The report was prepared by Haumaru Housing for council.

Manurewa Local Board Chairperson Angela Dalton and Manurewa-Papakura Ward Councillor Daniel Newman outside the Haumaru Housing village in Manurewa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Haumaru Housing has managed the council's 62 pensioner villages since 2016.

Newman said if the community manager had visited McGinty on the Friday, as she said she did, she would have found him already dead or dying.

"He would not have "appeared well" as she claimed.

"He would not have spent the weekend alone in the flat."

Newman said Haumaru Housing had failed to provide appropriate care for a vulnerable tenant.

"This is not just about the days leading up to his death," Newman said.

"Neighbours had voiced serious concerns for Mr McGinty for months and Haumaru staff were well aware of this.

"He would not have been living there independently if he had been properly assessed. It is a reflection of appalling neglect."

The report to Auckland Council noted numerous failings in Haumaru's processes and promises to tighten those, within the bounds of its role as a social housing landlord.

The report found some inconsistent reporting by staff and some identified gaps in the management of some areas.

Haumaru Housing says it has investigated the community manager's conduct and imposed disciplinary sanction as a result.

The report said the staff member "should have checked on Mr McGinty earlier that day when alerted by another tenant".