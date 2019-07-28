COMMENT:

Quite a number of people shared their frustrations with the Auckland Council in response to last week's column on the loss of our local government and wondered what we could do about it.

We can vote in September of course but unless we are offered a slate of candidates determined enough to take control of the whole operation and change the way it has been set up, nothing will happen.

There is never a shortage of new candidates promising a shake-up. Most will have no idea how powerless they will be if they get elected and how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: