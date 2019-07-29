Kunal Madaan's life was hanging in the balance - a knife at his throat and the taunting words of two armed offenders ringing in his ears.

An eerily quiet Sunday evening working at Waipukurau Subway had turned into a nightmare for the 19-year-old.

It was just after 8pm and moments away from closing, when the doorbell beeped. Madaan initially thought it was customers.

Two young men, wearing black clothing, and with their faces covered, entered the Central Hawke's Bay store.

One was wielding a knife, the other, a hammer.

"They shoved me to the ground and they put the knife