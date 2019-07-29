Kunal Madaan's life was hanging in the balance - a knife at his throat and the taunting words of two armed offenders ringing in his ears.

An eerily quiet Sunday evening working at Waipukurau Subway had turned into a nightmare for the 19-year-old.

It was just after 8pm and moments away from closing, when the doorbell beeped. Madaan initially thought it was customers.

Two young men, wearing black clothing, and with their faces covered, entered the Central Hawke's Bay store.

Advertisement

One was wielding a knife, the other, a hammer.

"They shoved me to the ground and they put the knife to my neck. They were telling me 'don't shout, don't say anything'," Madaan said.

Armed robbery of Waipukurau Subway: 'They were ready to kill anyone for $400'. Video / Supplied

His colleague was working in the chiller, and out of sight, leaving the offenders to think Madaan was on his own.

"My main motivation was to protect both my friend and the store. I didn't call my friend to come out because I knew he couldn't do anything," the softly-spoken employee said.

"They told me to open the safe, but I said 'no, sorry, I don't know the password'. They asked me two-three times, but I kept saying no."

Armed robbers moved a long knife around the Subway employee's neck, telling him where they would cut him. Photo / Google Maps

They then took him to the till, and forced him to open it.

"They knew I could," Madaan said.

He said they were trying to "worry him" with their knife - a long butcher's knife - moving the knife around his kneck, and telling him where they were going to cut him.

"It happened very fast."

Once they took the money, about $400, Madaan chased them down Russell St.

"They took all the money and ran away. I chased them 400m but they were too far away from me," he said. His friend came out of the chiller and called the police.

He said the way they were talking to him, makes him think they were under 18.

"They were ready to kill anyone for $400."

A police spokesperson confirmed enquiries are underway following a robbery at a franchise restaurant in Waipukarau.

The incident occurred on Herbert Street about 8.15pm on Sunday, July 28, she said.

they were called to the incident at 8.15pm on Sunday.

"Two men wearing black masks entered the restaurant armed with a knife and a hammer and demanded money.

"They left on foot with a small amount of cash," she said.

She said anyone with information about this incident is urged to call their local Police or 105, quoting file number 190729/6004.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.