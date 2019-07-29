"We have no power," says a businesswoman who is fighting depression and faces financial ruin from years of disruption along the route of Auckland's $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Today, about seven Auckland councillors are due to sit down with small businesses to hear first-hand how works and delays from the rail project are affecting their livelihoods and health.

Heart of the City chief executive Vic Beck has urged Mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Phil Twyford to show some "human decency" and urgently set up a hardship fund for about 16 businesses - without any success.

It has been

