A person has died and another is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on the West Coast.

The crash happened about 10.40am on the Houhou Creek Bridge, on the Kumara Junction Highway, at State Highway 6.

Police confirmed one person had been killed while another reportedly had suffered serious injuries.

Diversions have been put in place as officers carry out a scene investigation. Motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement

The fatality comes after four people were killed in a crash involving a truck and car in the Kaingaroa Forest in the Bay of Plenty early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 6.30am.

A fifth person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.