Four people have died in a horror crash in a remote forestry block in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest.

A fifth person is believed to have survived the initial crash with critical injuries and was trapped in a vehicle.

A St John communications spokeswoman confirmed one person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called at around 6.40am to the crash between a car and a truck.

The area is closed to all traffic while authorities attend the scene.

St John ambulance has three ambulance vehicles at the crash.

Two rescue helicopters have also been dispatched.

A St John alert says they had five patients at the scene.

