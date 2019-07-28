Four people have died in a horror crash in a remote forestry block in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bonisch Rd and Parapara Rd in the Kaingaroa Forest.

A fifth person is believed to have survived the initial crash with critical injuries and was trapped in a vehicle.

A St John communications spokeswoman confirmed one person has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Police were called at around 6.40am to the crash between a car and a truck.

UPDATE 29/07/19 06:39: Traffic incident in Kaingaroa Forest . 5 patients treated, 1 patient transported to Waikato Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. For more details refer to Police. https://t.co/rbhYAZNyrS — St John (@StJohnAlerts) July 28, 2019

The area is closed to all traffic while authorities attend the scene.

St John ambulance has three ambulance vehicles at the crash.

UPDATE: Fatal Crash, Kaingaroa Forest https://t.co/uJyuCPwCke — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) July 28, 2019

Two rescue helicopters have also been dispatched.

A St John alert says they had five patients at the scene.