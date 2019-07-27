A pearler winter weekend continues today with mild and settled weather for almost the entire country.

A ridge is still parked over New Zealand and that meant a continuation of yesterday's dry weather for most, MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said.

Auckland will reach 17C, but isolated showers may fall north of Orewa, and a weather watch has been issued for the South Island's West Coast, with wet weather continuing, including heavy rain in the afternoon, through to tomorrow.

But the rest of the country will wake to dry weather. Wellington will have blue skies and 13C, while Hamilton will have cloud each end of the day and a high of 16C.

High cloud and temperatures of 15C are expected in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end.

A low bringing wet weather is expected to arrive in the South Island from the west on Tuesday and cross over to the North Island by early Wednesday.

"[That will] bring rainfall across the country from Tuesday night through Wednesday."

The change in weather will be followed by a dip in the previously mild temperatures enjoyed by many this month.

Auckland, which reached 18C on Friday and 17C yesterday, could expect a high of 14C on Wednesday. It would be 13C in Hamilton, 12C in Wellington and 10C in Christchurch and Dunedin.