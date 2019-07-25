New Zealand is about to mark its 30th straight month of above-average temperatures – something a meteorologist has partly put down to climate change's "tail wind".

Niwa also expected this month to be among the warmest Julys the country has experienced, in a year that's so far also been a near record-topper in the temperature stakes.

The 30-month run, in which each month had finished above respective mean temperatures for the 1981-2010 period, included some of the most dramatic climate events ever observed in New Zealand.

Among them: our hottest summer (2017-18), our second hottest year (2018), our hottest month

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.