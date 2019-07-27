National leader Simon Bridges is expected to announce the party's support for a national cancer agency at the party's annual conference today.

The agency would be tasked with improving the current system, which has been heavily criticised as a post-code lottery where treatment depends on where you live.

Bridges signalled his support for a national agency on Thursday when he met Southland dad Blair Vining at Parliament to receive his petition in support of a national agency.

Bridges would not commit on Thursday to setting up an agency, but he invited Vining and his wife Melissa to National's conference today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: