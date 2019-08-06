“HealthCheckBanner”

Chloe Crump has a harder life than most.

She was diagnosed with severe asthma at age two and as a toddler had regular chest infections and asthma attacks. At four years old she was diagnosed with bronchiectasis, a condition in which the airways are damaged and which causes a relentless, wet cough.

The incurable condition is associated with elderly people, yet more New Zealand children are getting it every year.

Now six years old, Chloe takes six different medications a day, and does three 20-minute sessions of chest physiotherapy a day to clear her airways. She can only go to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.