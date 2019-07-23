An inquiry has been launched after the discovery of the names and personal details of more than 500 children who were state wards on open display at Archives NZ.

The details sitting in public view included personal family and fostering records, behavioural assessments, medical and psychiatric details and records of alleged child and youth criminal offending.

Oranga Tamariki has shut down access to all of its records at Archives NZ after being alerted to the privacy breach by the Herald and is reviewing its entire collection.

The discovery has prompted Archives NZ to tell other state sector chief executives to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: