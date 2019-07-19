A section of State Highway 20 in Auckland is closed this morning after a serious crash injured three people, one critically.

The southbound lanes are closed between the Cavendish Dr on-ramp and the Lambie Dr off-ramp, in Manukau, a police spokeswoman said.

The 5.10am crash involved two cars and one person had been critically injured.

SH20 MANUKAU, SOUTH WESTERN MWY - CRASH - 6:05AM

Due to a serious #crash, the road is now CLOSED to southbound traffic between the Lambie Drive on and off-ramps. Please detour around the crash site using the redoubt road on-ramps. ^RS pic.twitter.com/fYKinmPQmH — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 19, 2019

Two other people were also hurt - one seriously, the second moderately, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit were on their way to the scene just after 6am.