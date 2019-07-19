COMMENT:

What Winston Peters was not doing in Washington DC was as important as what he was doing this week.

He was certainly making the most of an invitation from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to attend a conference on religious freedom to further New Zealand's interests.

The Foreign Minister has made it a personal mission to get a free trade deal with the United States underway.

He used the trip to make the case publicly this time, building on the quiet word he had last year with Vice President Mike Pence and employing a mix of logic and

