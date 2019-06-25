Amy Adams' story that she no longer has the energy for politics is entirely believable.

She is not the first person to fail to muster the same enthusiasm for the job after a personal disappointment.

Sue Bradford felt the same after losing the Greens' leadership contest to Metiria Turei, as did Kevin Hague when he lost it to James Shaw.

Jonathan Coleman was the first surprise retirement from Simon Bridges' caucus this term after Bridges gave the finance spokesperson's role to Adams.

Adams got the finance job because she came a clear second in the leadership contest with Bridges –

