A man walks into a bar, the Morningside Tavern, as it happens.

And who should he see - on almost any Monday afternoon these days - but Team Tamihere.

It has become the HQ away from HQ of John Tamihere's eclectic team campaigning for the Auckland mayoralty.

It includes legendary left-wing organiser Matt McCarten and National Party, PR doyenne Michelle Boag, and former Sunday News journalist turned Waipareira communications manager Joe Lose.

They meet for a few hours to assess the previous week and to plan ahead.

"They are the core worker bees," Tamihere says.

On this most recent Monday,

