Phil Goff has a big lead on John Tamihere in the race to become the next mayor of Auckland, according to the Goff campaign's internal poll results.

In a poll conducted in April, Goff was said to be preferred by 55 per cent of those who expressed a view, with Tamihere at less than half that, on 22 per cent, and twice-defeated independent John Palino on 11 per cent.

The information comes from a source close to Goff and is, in my view, likely to be reliable. No other polling data has been released from any source.

