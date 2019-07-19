EDITORIAL:

Our exclusive story today on babies dying in one of our major hospitals because there weren't enough midwives, doctors, beds and theatre slots should never have been written.

It should never have been published in a newspaper. Or be put online for all the world to see and be appalled. The story should have never been written or published because this should never have happened.

It is now known that maternity care for South Aucklanders fell below safe standards, as thousands of women were sent home too soon after giving birth. The DHB's own reports say substandard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: