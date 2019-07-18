KAIPARA CONNECTION

Renters in the Kaipara region are not only struggling to find rentals but some say they are struggling to afford them with prices having risen 45 per cent in the past five years.

Trade Me data shows that in 2014 the median weekly rent was $275 per week, it is now sitting at $400 per week, an increase of $125 every week, across the year this equates to an increase of $6500.

Millie Silvester, communications adviser for Trade Me, said of particular interest was the fact rents reached a record high of $460 pw in the lead-up to Christmas last

