A Hawke's Bay architect had his work cut out for him when the owners of a woolshed told him they wanted to live in it.

Noel Jessop, of Noel Jessop Architecture, received awards for two separate projects in the ADNZ Resene Architecture Design Awards.

The first was the "House on a Hill", which won the Residential New Home over 300m2 award.

He also won the Residential Alterations and Additions Architectural Design Award for "Strickland Barn".

The project came with an interesting brief from the owners: "We've bought a barn, with an attached lean-to woolshed, we want to live here, can you fix it?"

And fix it, he could. Keeping the original shape and form of the barn, Jessop went about converting the existing building into a three-bedroom home for the retired couple.

Existing steel truss rafters were left exposed and painted as a feature of the interior space. Photo / Supplied

He also created a two-bedroom apartment to be used for extra income.

From bland corrugated iron clapped around the its steel beams, Jessop transformed the building. It was wrapped in black steel and rich cedar cladding, and the existing steel truss rafters were left exposed and painted as a feature of the interior.

The gable end of the barn is now flooded with light thanks to the installation of glazing at the eastern end.

The smaller two-bedroom apartment at the western end of the barn is separated from the main home by a central garage and storage area.

The former woolshed and barn was transformed by architect Noel Jessop, who won two awards for his designs in this year's ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards. Photo / Supplied

The judges said although the building had "been constrained to the envelope of the existing barn, the designer has been clever and reinvented it as a strong rural house form".

Jessop's other award-winning design, "House on a Hill", was built for the views.

Built from concrete, timber and glass, the simple materials provide texture, pattern and privacy, according to the judges, who said the way the building was angled brought it to life.

"The kink gives it character. We really enjoyed the detailing of the timber".

Noel Jessop's "House on a Hill" was a standout in the ADNZ Architectural Design Awards. Photo / Supplied

Architectural Designers New Zealand CEO Gregory Watts said the winning designers had excelled in creating innovative and beautiful homes.

"Each of these homes offer something unique to the architectural landscape. How wonderful to have three award-winning homes from a region that are all so different, yet work so well in their surrounds."

Held annually, the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards celebrate the creative talent of architectural designers and architects from around New Zealand.

Gisborne's Andrew Simpson won two awards for a Gisborne project titled "Huru House". The design was awarded the Residential Compact New Home up to 150m2 Architectural Design Award and the Resene Colour in Design Award.

A small family home, the Japanese inspired "Huru House" is located on a rural property in the hills overlooking Poverty Bay with views south to Mahia Peninsula.