Falls bridge

The

bridge

below the Kitekite Falls (NZ Herald, July 13) proposed by Auckland Council's manager of regional parks is a travesty.

People have been crossing this stream for around 100 years and it is part of the enjoyment of the walk that you have to get up close and personal with nature.
But more than that, the proposal is completely contrary to the Regional Parks Management Plan 2010. I chaired the development of this plan and hundreds of people had a say before it was finalised.

It is now the statutory plan governing what happens in our regional parks and

